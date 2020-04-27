Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Monday with healthy gains after figures over the weekend showed a slowing of virus deaths in several countries and governments began to ease lockdown measures.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

84 percent, or 199.33 points, to 24,030.66.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.13 percent, or 3.71 points, to 2,812.24, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 0.19 percent, or 3.29 points, to 1,740.22.