Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started with further gains Wednesday, extending their advance into an eighth day on continued optimism over the reopening of the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

49 percent, or 121.81 points, to 25,179.03.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.16 percent, or 4.83 points, to 2,951.28 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange was flat, inching up 0.64 points to 1,869.97.