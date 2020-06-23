Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares started slightly higher Tuesday following a positive lead from New York but investors remain on guard as several countries report a second wave of virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.

12 percent, or 30.10 points, to 24,541.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.15 percent, or 4.38 points, to 2,960.89 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.05 percent, or 1.00 points, to 1,937.65.