UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Open Higher

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares started slightly higher Tuesday following a positive lead from New York but investors remain on guard as several countries report a second wave of virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.

12 percent, or 30.10 points, to 24,541.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.15 percent, or 4.38 points, to 2,960.89 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.05 percent, or 1.00 points, to 1,937.65.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Lead New York From

Recent Stories

Coalition welcomes Government of Yemen and the Sou ..

7 hours ago

Gargash, Bogdanov discuss latest regional developm ..

7 hours ago

Palestinians rally against Trump Mideast plan

6 hours ago

Three players of England bound Pak cricket squad t ..

6 hours ago

Virus cases top nine million as WHO says pandemic ..

6 hours ago

US Syria Envoy Declines to Say if US Will Target R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.