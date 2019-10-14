Hong Kong stocks open higher on partial trade deal

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied out of the blocks Monday after China and the United States reached a mini trade deal that raised hopes the two sides were on the path to resolving their long-running stand-off.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.81 percent, or 214.36 points, to 26,522.80.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.68 percent, or 20.30 points, to 2,993.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.85 percent, or 13.91 points, to 1,650.87.