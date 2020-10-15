UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 09:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks dropped at the open of trade Thursday morning following losses on Wall Street fuelled by virus concerns and dimming hopes for a US stimulus agreement before the election.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.54 percent, or 133.34 points, to 24,533.75.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 percent, or 2.14 points, to 3,342.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching up 0.22 points to 2,290.62.

