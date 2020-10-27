Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday morning with losses as investors returned from a long weekend, with Wall Street providing a negative lead owing to worries about a resurgence of coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.32 percent, or 78.81 points, to 24,839.97.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index also fell 0.32 percent, or 10.38 points, to 3,240.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.28 percent, or 6.25 points, to 2,205.82.