UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Open Lower

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 09:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks began with losses Thursday morning following three days of gains as a vaccine-fuelled rally across world markets gave way to concerns about rising virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

32 percent, or 83.68 points to 26,460.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.25 percent, or 8.22 points to 3,339.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.18 percent, or 4.05 points to 2,257.54.

Related Topics

World Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

12 minutes ago

Bahrain, Israel agree to operate flights, open emb ..

7 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

8 hours ago

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

8 hours ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

9 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.