Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks began with losses Thursday morning following three days of gains as a vaccine-fuelled rally across world markets gave way to concerns about rising virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

32 percent, or 83.68 points to 26,460.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.25 percent, or 8.22 points to 3,339.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.18 percent, or 4.05 points to 2,257.54.