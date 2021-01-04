UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 08:00 AM

Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks began Monday with a slight loss following last week's healthy run-up, with investors keeping tabs on the rollout of vaccines and surging virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

53 percent, or 144.00 points, to 27,087.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.75 points to 3,473.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.46 percent, or 10.73 points, to 2340.10.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

