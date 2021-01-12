UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Lower

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday slightly lower following a retreat on Wall Street fuelled by profit-taking, with investors keeping tabs on surging virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.

05 percent, or 13.93 points, to 27,894.29.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.38 percent, or 13.49 points, to 3,518.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.41 percent, or 9.80 points, to 2,366.06.

