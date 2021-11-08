Hong Kong stocks open lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares opened with losses on Monday morning, extending last week's sell-off, as investors brushed off another Wall Street record and strong Chinese trade data.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

51 percent, or 126.97 points, to 24,743.54.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.40 points to 3,491.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.11 percent, or 2.53 points, to 2,403.88.