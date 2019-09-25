UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Lower

Muhammad Irfan 14 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened lower Wednesday, following Wall Street's lead as Democrats launched formal impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump and after the president adopted a hard line on China ahead of key trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index fell 249.59 points, or 0.95 percent, to 26,031.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.26 percent, or 7.67 points, to 2,977.67 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.45 percent, or 7.56 points, to 1,658.00.

