Hong Kong Stocks Open Lower

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 08:50 AM

Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Monday, extending losses at the end of last week, a day before mass pro-democracy protests planned in the city on communist China's 70th anniversary.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.36 percent, or 94.08 points, to 25,860.73.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.14 percent, or 4.25 points, to open at 2,927.92 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.02 percent, or 0.27 points, to 1,611.99.

