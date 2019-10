(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks sank in the first few minutes of business Thursday following hefty losses in New York and Europe fuelled by growing fears about the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index dived 0.81 percent, or 211.25 points, to 25,831.44.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.