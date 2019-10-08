UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Lower

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong edged down in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday as dealers returned from a holiday following another weekend of violent protests in the city, while Shanghai was flat following a week-long break.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.13 percent, or 34.80 points, to 25,786.23.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.57 points to 2,905.76 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.22 percent, or 3.46 points, to 1598.67.

