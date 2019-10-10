UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Lower

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 08:11 AM

Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares fell again in the first few minutes of Thursday on fresh concerns about the China-US trade talks that are slated to kick off later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.

11 percent, or 57.24 points, to 25,625.57.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 1.15 points to 2,923.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also barely moved, dipping 0.28 points to 1,608.82.

