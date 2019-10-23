Hong Kong stocks open lower

(@imziishan)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares edged down in the first few minutes of Wednesday weighed by ongoing uncertainty over the long-running Brexit saga.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.05 percent, or 14.22 points, to 26,771.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.08 percent, or 2.28 points, to 2,952.10 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.10 percent, or 1.56 points, to 1,629.66.