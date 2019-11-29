UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Open Lower

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks dropped sharply at the beginning of business Friday as investors wound down on the last trading day of the month, while awaiting signals on the China-US tariffs talks.

The Hang Seng index sank 0.

70 percent, or 188.35 points, to 26,705.38.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.13 percent, or 3.72 points, to 2,885.97 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.05 percent, or 0.74 points, to 1,597.11.

Related Topics

Exchange Business China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid receives New Zealand Deputy Prim ..

8 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Austrian Pr ..

9 hours ago

Five convicted in RBOD land fraud case

9 hours ago

PAC body expresses displeasure over State Bank of ..

9 hours ago

Punjab Assembly extends validity period of four or ..

9 hours ago

Eleven persons injured in road accident near Musli ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.