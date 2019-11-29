Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks dropped sharply at the beginning of business Friday as investors wound down on the last trading day of the month, while awaiting signals on the China-US tariffs talks.

The Hang Seng index sank 0.

70 percent, or 188.35 points, to 26,705.38.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.13 percent, or 3.72 points, to 2,885.97 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.05 percent, or 0.74 points, to 1,597.11.