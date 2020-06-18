Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares started slightly lower Thursday as profit-takers moved in following a healthy two-day advance.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.39 percent, or 95.10 points, to 24,386.31.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.20 percent, or 5.99 points to 2,929.88 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.08 percent, or 1.55 points, to 1,902.21.