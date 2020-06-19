UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Lower

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:01 AM

Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares dipped at the start of business Friday following a tepid lead from Wall Street and as investors gauge the outlook for the global economy and signs of a second wave of virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.37 percent, or 91.58 points, to 24,373.36.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.53 points to 2,938.79 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.07 percent, or 1.28 points, to 1,909.61.

