Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares started with slight losses Friday as investors returned from a midweek holiday that saw a sell-off across other Asian markets fuelled by worries over a second wave of virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.34 percent, or 83.60 points, to 24,697.98.

Markets in mainland China were closed for a public holiday.