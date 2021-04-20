Hong Kong stocks open lower after Wall Street retreat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks were down at the open on Tuesday after Wall Street equities pulled back from record levels overnight.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.49 percent, or 143.35 points, to 28,962.80.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.30 percent, or 10.40 points, to 3,467.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sagged 0.30 percent, or 6.93 points, to 2,267.43.