Hong Kong stocks open on back foot

Hong Kong, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks slipped at the start of trade Friday on fresh China-US trade worries and after worse-than-forecast data showing the city's economy plunged into recession after months of sometimes violent protests.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.29 percent, or 77.22 points, to 26,829.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.16 percent, or 4.72 points, to 2,924.34 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.24 percent, or 3.88 points, to 1,612.31.