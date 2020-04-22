Hong Kong stocks open on back foot

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares kicked off Wednesday with more losses following another sell-off on Wall Street as investors were spooked by a rout on oil markets.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.06 percent, or 253.

01 points, to 23,540.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.46 percent, or 12.95 points, to 2,814.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.77 percent, or 13.58 points, to 1,739.84.