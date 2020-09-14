Hong Kong stocks open on front foot

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Monday on a positive note boosted by fresh vaccine hopes, while investors are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting this week.

The Hang Sang Index rose 0.

27 percent, or 65.72 points, to 24,569.03.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.48 percent, or 15.57 points, to 3,275.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.61 percent, or 13.17 points, to 2,177.39.