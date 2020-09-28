Hong Kong stocks open on positive note

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Monday with small gains following a strong lead from Wall Street, while investors also cheered healthy data indicating China's economy continues to improve.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.21 percent, or 48.67 points, to 23,284.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.17 percent, or 5.56 points, to 3,224.98, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.31 percent, or 6.66 points, to 2,149.71.