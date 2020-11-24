Hong Kong stocks open on positive note

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday morning with more gains as traders welcomed news Donald Trump had agreed to begin the transition to President-elect Joe Biden, removing some lingering post-election uncertainty.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.54 percent, or 144.14 points, to 26,630.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.21 percent, or 7.08 points, to 3,407.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.05 percent, or 1.25 points, to 2,300.71.