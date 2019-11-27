Hong Kong stocks open on positive note

(@imziishan)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks started with slight gains on Wednesday morning following another record close on Wall Street fuelled by trade hopes.

The Hang Seng index added 0.11 percent, or 29.

60 points, to 26,943.52.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.06 percent, or 1.66 points, to 2,905.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.26 percent, or 4.24 points, to 1,601.40.