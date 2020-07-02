UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open On Positive Note

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:00 AM

Hong Kong, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong returned from a one-day break to start with gains on Thursday morning, following a rise across world markets and despite concerns about China's controversial new law for the city.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.56 percent, or 136.38 points, to 24,563.57.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.26 points, to 3,23.72 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.08 percent, or 1.69 points, to 1,989.42.

