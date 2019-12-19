Hong Kong stocks open on upside

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks started with small gains Thursday morning as investors begin to wind down for the festive break, with attention now on Washington after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

The Hang Seng index 0.09 percent, or 24.57 points, to 27,908.78.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.11 points to 3,017.15 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also flat, edging 0.60 points higher to 1,710.04.