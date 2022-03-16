Hong Kong stocks open sharply higher

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks surged at the start of trade Wednesday morning, with bargain buyers moving in after losing more than 10 percent in the previous three days fuelled by a rout in tech firms.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.79 percent, or 513.12 points, to 18,928.20.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.43 percent, or 43.70 points, to 3,107.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.80 percent, or 36.24 points, to 2,049.61.