Hong Kong Stocks Open Sharply Lower

Published January 25, 2022

Hong Kong stocks open sharply lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks suffered more losses at the start of trade Tuesday following a volatile day on Wall Street, with concerns over the Federal Reserve's plans to hike interest rates compounded by worries over the Ukraine crisis.

The Hang Seng Index plunged 1.64 percent, or 404.94 points, to 24,251.52.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.42 percent, or 14.82 points, to 3,509.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.46 percent, or 11.01 points, to 2,381.24.

