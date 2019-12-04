Hong Kong stocks open sharply lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled at the open Wednesday as hopes for the China-US trade talks were hammered after Donald Trump said an expected deal might not be achieved until after next year's presidential elections.

The Hang Seng index sank 1.21 percent, or 319.91 points, to 26,071.39.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.27 percent, or 7.79 points, to 2,876.91 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.38 percent, or 6.10 points, to 1,599.23.