Hong Kong Stocks Open Sharply Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks open sharply lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Monday on the back foot as investors fret over signs of a fresh wave of virus infections in China and the US that has fanned concerns about the economic rebound.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.28 percent, or 310.00 points, to 23,991.38.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.39 percent, or 11.46 points, to 2,908.28 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.36 points to 1,870.34.

