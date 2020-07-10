UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Sharply Lower

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong stocks open sharply lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares started Friday with a loss on fresh fears over the spread of coronavirus, which sparked a big sell-off on the Dow on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.06 percent, or 278.

38 points, to 25,931.78.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.92 percent, or 31.66 points, to 3,418.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.46 percent, or 10.50 points, to 2,247.45.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

