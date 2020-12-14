UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Slightly Higher

Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong stocks open slightly higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened marginally higher Monday morning as investors keep tabs on US stimulus talks and the rollout of virus vaccines.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.06 percent, or 16.23 points, to 26,522.10.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.07 percent, or 2.34 points, to 3,349.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange 0.09 percent, or 1.98 points, to 2,225.92.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

