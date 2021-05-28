Hong Kong stocks open slightly higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks began Friday morning with small gains on fresh optimism about the global recovery outlook and following a broadly positive lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.

05 percent, or 13.83 points, to 29,127.03.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.37 points, to 3,606.48, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.07 percent, or 1.80 points, to 2,397.48.