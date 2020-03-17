Hong Kong stocks open slightly higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks edged up at the start of trade Tuesday but investors remain on edge after Wall Street suffered its worst day in more than 30 years.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.52 percent, or 119.

98 points, to 23,183.55.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.34 percent, or 37.42 points, to 2,826.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 1.70 percent, or 29.15 points, to 1,741.17.