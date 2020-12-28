UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Up

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks open up

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened higher Monday on positive sentiment after President Donald Trump signed a US Covid-19 relief bill.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.38 percent, to 26.487,1 points.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.23 percent to 3.388,71 points, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.54 percent to 2.261,62.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

