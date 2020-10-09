Hong Kong stocks open up, Shanghai returns with bounce

Hong Kong, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with gains Friday morning following another positive lead from Wall Street, while Shanghai jumped as investors in mainland China returned from a six-day break.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.62 percent, or 150.46 points, to 24,343.81.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.38 percent, or 44.56 points, to 3,262.61, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.84 percent, or 39.61 points, to 2,189.15.