Hong Kong stocks open well up

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks climbed more than one percent at Tuesday's opening as traders cheered news that US Republicans had proposed a new stimulus programme, raising hopes for a fresh surge of cash to support the world's top economy.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.38 percent, or 339.48 points, to 24,942.74.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.65 percent, or 20.91 points, to 3,226.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.90 percent, or 19.33 points, to 2,163.70.