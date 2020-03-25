Hong Kong stocks open with big gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied at the start of trade Wednesday following a massive surge on Wall Street fuelled by hopes US lawmakers will agree a gigantic stimulus package to protect the world's top economy against the virus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.61 percent, or 592.42 points, to 23,255.91.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.67 percent, or 45.40 points, to 2,767.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index gained 2.30 percent, or 38.39 points, to 1,704.62.