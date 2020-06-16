Hong Kong stocks open with big gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks kicked off Tuesday with big gains following the previous day's sell-off and as investors tracked gains on Wall Street sparked by the Federal Reserve launching a programme to support struggling businesses.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.28 percent, or 541.20 points, to 24,318.15.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.79 percent, or 22.79 points, to 2,912.83 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rallied 1.03 percent, or 19.16 points to 1,884.50.