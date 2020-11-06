Hong Kong stocks open with fresh gains

Hong Kong, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks extended this week's rally at the start of trade Friday following another surge on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.21 percent, or 54.86 points, to 25,750.78.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.19 percent, or 6.33 points, to 3326.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.23 percent, or 5.24 points, to 2305.11.