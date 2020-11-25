Hong Kong stocks open with fresh gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied at the open Wednesday morning, extending their winning streak into a fourth day as investors tracked another record lead from Wall Street fuelled by vaccine optimism.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.87 percent, or 231.76 points, to 26,819.96.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.43 percent, or 14.69 points, to 3,417.52, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.14 percent, or 3.22 points, to 2,297.37.