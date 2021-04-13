UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open With Gains

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks open with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday slightly higher after two days of losses, with investors cheered by news the city's leaders could start relaxing pandemic containment measures in a major boost to the local economy.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.37 percent, or 104.56 points, to 28,557.84.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.65 points, to 3,411.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.13 percent, or 2.77 points, to 2,186.12.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

