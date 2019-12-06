Hong Kong stocks open with gains

Hong Kong, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks started with gains Friday morning with investors remaining optimistic that China and the United States will reach a partial trade deal.

The Hang Seng index added 0.

49 percent, or 128.16 points, to 26,345.20.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.10 percent, or 2.81 points, to 2,902.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ticked 0.07 percent, or 1.09 points, higher to 1,628.06.