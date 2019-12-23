Hong Kong stocks open with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares started on the front foot Monday morning, building on last week's gains as the positive mood from easing trade and Brexit tensions provided some Christmas cheer heading into the festive break.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.55 percent, or 153.27 points, to 28,024.62.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.20 percent, or 5.90 points, to 2,999.04 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.31 percent, or 5.28 points, to 1,695.01.