Hong Kong Stocks Open With Gains

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 08:00 AM

Hong Kong stocks open with gains

Hong Kong, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started slightly higher Wednesday morning following another record on Wall Street as investors grow hopeful US lawmakers will reach agreement on a new stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

33 percent, or 82.76 points, to 25,029.39.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.25 percent, or 8.36 points, to 3,363.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.60 points to 2,299.90.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

