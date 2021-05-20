Hong Kong Stocks Open With Losses
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:20 AM
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell in the opening minutes of trade Thursday as investors returned from a midweek holiday to play catch-up with the previous day's global sell-off.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.
63 percent, or 180.32 points, to 28,413.49.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.29 percent, or 10.09 points, to 3,500.88, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.28 percent, or 6.62 points, to 2,320.84.