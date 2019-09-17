UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open With Losses

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong started on the back foot Tuesday as investors fretted over geopolitical tensions following the weekend strike on Saudi oil fields that fuelled concerns of a conflict in the Gulf.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.67 percent, or 181.59 points, to 26,942.96.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.23 percent, or 7.04 points, to 3,023.71 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was 0.24 percent, or 4.03 points, lower at 1,681.06.

