Hong Kong stocks open with losses

Hong Kong, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong started on the back foot Tuesday as investors fretted over geopolitical tensions following the weekend strike on Saudi oil fields that fuelled concerns of a conflict in the Gulf.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.67 percent, or 181.59 points, to 26,942.96.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.23 percent, or 7.04 points, to 3,023.71 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was 0.24 percent, or 4.03 points, lower at 1,681.06.